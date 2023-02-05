Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,141 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 3,754.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 656.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New York Times Stock Down 0.2 %

NYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NYT opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

