Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 448 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GATX by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in GATX by 22.5% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GATX in the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 31.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,679 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Price Performance

GATX stock opened at $116.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.86.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.63 million. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. GATX’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

See Also

