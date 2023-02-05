Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 530 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in RH by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,681,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,616,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,103,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in RH by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after acquiring an additional 88,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,299,175. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RH opened at $343.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.10. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $441.67.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.81.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

