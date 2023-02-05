Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 117.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $323.84 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 22.51%.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,194.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,194.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,185 shares of company stock valued at $290,563. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

