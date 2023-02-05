Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 431,324 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,141,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 117.4% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 250,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 135,093 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 122.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 167,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 92,334 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 259.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 120,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 86,659 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

