Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 46,700 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after buying an additional 648,124 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,254 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,243,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 916,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 632,582 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

In other news, CEO Rick E. Winningham sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,115,418.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $717.45 million, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

