Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $29,955.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 182,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,540.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $29,624.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,400.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $29,955.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 182,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,540.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,298 shares of company stock valued at $549,803 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitek Systems Price Performance

MITK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

Mitek Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.