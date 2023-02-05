Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $46,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth $137,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth $223,000. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INBK stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $256.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

