Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth about $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth about $2,458,000.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CADE opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $32.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. Cadence Bank’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

See Also

