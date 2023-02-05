Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $562.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Insider Transactions at Mercantile Bank

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,442.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MBWM shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.