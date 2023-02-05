Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,303,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,552,000 after acquiring an additional 418,510 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,261,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 59,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $23.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 25.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

