Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $180.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 37.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

