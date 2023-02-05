Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 25.1% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 380,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after purchasing an additional 76,386 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,924,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 245.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $144.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.14 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $146.81.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $1,412,201.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,834 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,647.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,642 shares of company stock valued at $12,678,879 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

