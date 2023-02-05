Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2,198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Black Knight Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BKI stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.