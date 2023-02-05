Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 501.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,166 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $75,776,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $65,983,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $38,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after buying an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CBRE Group decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $51.72.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

