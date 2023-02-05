Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Independent Bank by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Independent Bank by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBCP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

Independent Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $34,688.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,680.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

