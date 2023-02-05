Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Interface by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interface by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TILE opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.54. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $689.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Interface had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $327.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

