Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

NYSE AEL opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.