Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,049,000 after acquiring an additional 848,447 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $35,556,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,931,000 after buying an additional 615,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after buying an additional 574,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after buying an additional 341,279 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Terreno Realty Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRNO opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 65.44%. The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Further Reading

