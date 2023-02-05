Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHVN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,866,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHVN. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.32.

Biohaven Price Performance

NYSE BHVN opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $20.57.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -9.82 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.