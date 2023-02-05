Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 251.92% and a negative return on equity of 461.54%. The firm had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $110,754.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,902 shares of company stock worth $242,274 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.