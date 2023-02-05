Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RVNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics
In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $110,754.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,902 shares of company stock worth $242,274 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Revance Therapeutics Profile
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
