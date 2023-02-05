Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,457 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

