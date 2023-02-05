Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,236 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $121.72. The firm has a market cap of $445.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.58). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 85.23% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

