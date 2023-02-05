Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,845 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 31,004 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $739.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.37. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 57.48%. The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. Research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

