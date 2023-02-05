Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CXW. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $10,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 71.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 378,577 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 892.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 244,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 219,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,238,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,627,000 after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 148.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 186,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Insider Activity at CoreCivic
CoreCivic Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.95. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $14.24.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
