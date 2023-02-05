Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $516.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.59 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

