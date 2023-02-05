Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. FMR LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at about $190,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

