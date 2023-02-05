Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,151 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARA. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $24,171,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9,107.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 277,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 274,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 260,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

CARA opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $658.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.13% and a negative net margin of 224.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $39,512.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $39,512.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $161,051.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,424 shares of company stock worth $308,222. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

