Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,384 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.83. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

DT Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.