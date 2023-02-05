Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,384 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DT Midstream Price Performance
DTM opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.83. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $61.12.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.
DT Midstream Profile
DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
