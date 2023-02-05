Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,542 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATGE. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

NYSE:ATGE opened at $43.83 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

