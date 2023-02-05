Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,677,498 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677,498 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 3,654.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 71.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in YETI by 165.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.48. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on YETI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Articles

