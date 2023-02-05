Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,136 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,136 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 461.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBE opened at $46.52 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 171.93%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

