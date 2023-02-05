Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,315 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,733,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $191.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $198.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.74%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

