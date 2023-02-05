Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,004 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

About American Assets Trust

AAT stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62.

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.