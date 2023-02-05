Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 38.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Wix.com by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 37,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Wix.com by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Wix.com Stock Down 6.7 %

Wix.com stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $126.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average is $77.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.15. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The company had revenue of $345.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

