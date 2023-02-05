Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 922 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Calix by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Calix by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Calix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Calix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix Price Performance

CALX stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Calix

CALX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

