Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 975 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,079,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,622 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Shares of CPSI opened at $29.87 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $433.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

