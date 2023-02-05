Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 982 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USM. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,376,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $35,964.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,217.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on USM. StockNews.com raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NYSE:USM opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.