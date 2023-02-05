Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.10 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $54.70 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.65%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

