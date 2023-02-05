Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.10 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.1% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 40,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 7.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.09 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

