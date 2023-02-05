Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $117.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day moving average is $100.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

