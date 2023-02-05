Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 434,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.64. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 18.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

