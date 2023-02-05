Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

KRUS stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $604.83 million, a P/E ratio of -386.13 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, January 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.