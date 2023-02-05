Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00.

EA opened at $113.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day moving average of $125.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after buying an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $280,260,000 after buying an additional 34,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $272,413,000 after buying an additional 124,041 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

