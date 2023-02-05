Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Jonathan Violin Sells 50,000 Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 430,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,857,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

VRDN stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRDN shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,721,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,477,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

