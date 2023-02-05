Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $244.09 and last traded at $244.06. Approximately 39,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 72,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.61.

VRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.94 and its 200 day moving average is $190.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,232,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $215,182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,929,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

