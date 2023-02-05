Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Stock Price Up 5%

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.37 and last traded at $56.28. 118,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 637,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
Vital Energy Stock Down 1.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $889.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy
Vital Energy Company Profile
Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vital Energy (VTLE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.