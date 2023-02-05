Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Stock Price Up 5%

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.37 and last traded at $56.28. 118,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 637,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Vital Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $889.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

Vital Energy Company Profile

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

