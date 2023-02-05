VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,123 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VNET Group by 14,776,930.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,925,000 after buying an additional 1,477,693 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC grew its holdings in VNET Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 2,107,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,728,000 after buying an additional 1,064,137 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in VNET Group by 1,424.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 986,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 921,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VNET Group by 6,858.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 858,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 845,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in VNET Group by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 613,986 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VNET Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

VNET Group Stock Performance

VNET opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. VNET Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $255.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.08 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

