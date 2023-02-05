VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Down 5.5%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.51. 85,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 344,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.98.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 42.02%. Research analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VTEX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VTEX during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VTEX by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VTEX by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

