Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Sells $1,691,651.52 in Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wabash National Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after buying an additional 50,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wabash National by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,618,000 after purchasing an additional 76,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 170,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wabash National by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,361,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 65,347 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

